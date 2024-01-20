First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Holdings Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.6% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 8.03% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,397,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 181.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period.

Shares of NFTY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 156,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,346. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

