First Merchants Co. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
First Merchants Stock Performance
Shares of FRMEP opened at $25.20 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.
About First Merchants
