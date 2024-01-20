First Merchants Co. Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:FRMEP)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRMEP opened at $25.20 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

