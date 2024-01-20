First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
First Community Stock Up 0.5 %
FCCO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
