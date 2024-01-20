First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

First Community Stock Up 0.5 %

FCCO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in First Community by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.