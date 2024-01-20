Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.9 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
FCMGF opened at $8.22 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
