Finward Bancorp (FNWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

Finward Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

FNWD opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Bochnowski acquired 2,275 shares of Finward Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $48,867.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 252,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,623.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Finward Bancorp worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

