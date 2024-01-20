Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 406,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 150,012 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $52.62.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

