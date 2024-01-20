Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Performance

FDBC opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 13,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

