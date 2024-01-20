Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $503.31 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,618,184 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.