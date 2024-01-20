Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FMN opened at $10.82 on Friday. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,344.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,169,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $62,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,444 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $63,344.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,169,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,499,959.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 163,805 shares of company stock worth $1,702,039 in the last ninety days.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

