FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8 %

ISRG stock opened at $374.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $376.90. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.