FDx Advisors Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.6 %

T opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

