FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

