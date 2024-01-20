FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.33. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,801 shares.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

