Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,054.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,259.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $610.66 and a 12-month high of $1,266.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $961.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

