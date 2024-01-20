F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

