ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $36.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

