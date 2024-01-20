Ethereum (ETH) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $296.80 billion and $9.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,469.73 or 0.05934483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,175,021 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

