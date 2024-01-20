Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.45. 21,670,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

