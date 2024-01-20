Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,915. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

