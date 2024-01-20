Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 9,934,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,933,795. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.