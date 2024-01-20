Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

