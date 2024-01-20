Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESQ opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $398.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 34.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,068.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,586.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

