Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

ELS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.72.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,300,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

