Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Lifted by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for 8.4% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.17% of Equitable worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 1,465,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.