Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

EQNR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQNR opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $21,931,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.