Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $915.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $871.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $835.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $802.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $801.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $774.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $826.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,191 shares of company stock worth $16,625,325 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

