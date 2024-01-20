Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,278,000 after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $802.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $801.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $774.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $826.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $835.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

