Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $33.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Envista alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Envista

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

(Get Free Report

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.