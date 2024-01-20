Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131,332.08

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $131,332.08 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00078267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001455 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 72,854,445 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

