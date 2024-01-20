Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerflex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30. The company has a market cap of C$837.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

About Enerflex



Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

