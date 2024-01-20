Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.63.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.99. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7305085 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

