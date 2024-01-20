Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 62.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

