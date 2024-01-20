Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,435 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

