Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $523.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

