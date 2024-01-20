Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

