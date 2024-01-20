Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 14.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Paychex by 82.5% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.