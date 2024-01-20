Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

CNC opened at $74.15 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

