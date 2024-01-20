Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC opened at $226.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.