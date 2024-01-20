Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $217.84 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.