Empirical Finance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.97 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.