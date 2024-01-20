Empirical Finance LLC Buys 497 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.77.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

