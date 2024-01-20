Empirical Finance LLC Buys 442 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after acquiring an additional 464,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after acquiring an additional 412,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,222,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

