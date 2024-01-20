Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

