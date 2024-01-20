Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $249.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

