Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 3,242 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.