Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,987 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of HAL opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

