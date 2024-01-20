Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Elme Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.03%.

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.