Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,119 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.