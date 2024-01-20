Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $958,104.01 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $958,104.01 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,679,957 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.