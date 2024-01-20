Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Trading Up 3.5%

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 58,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 341,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 92.53% and a negative return on equity of 344.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCTO. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eightco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eightco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eightco during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

